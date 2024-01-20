You can now easily unsubscribe from emails in Gmail app on Android

Google is making it easier for you to unsubscribe from unwanted emails in Gmail on the web and mobile devices. After you unsubscribe to unwanted emails, it may take a few days for the mailing list to stop sending you messages.

One notable addition is the "unsubscribe" button to the hover actions in the threadlist in Gmail on the web. Clicking on this button triggers an HTTP request or an email to be sent to the sender, requesting the removal of the user's email address from their mailing list.

Secondly, Google is moving the unsubscribe button from the three-dot menu to appear more prominently in your email on your Android and iOS devices. This ensures easier access for users seeking to unsubscribe from unwanted emails.

Google noted that users receive unwanted messages from legitimate senders which may include brands or organizations, even after initially subscribing to them and marking their messages as spam can negatively impact their email reputation and can potentially affect the deliverability of future emails. To address this, Google is changing the text of the buttons to make it clearer for users to choose between unsubscribing or reporting a message as spam.

All the aforementioned features are now available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts on web and iOS devices. The rollout on Android devices is currently underway and may take an extended period, potentially exceeding 15 days for feature visibility.

In parallel, Google is also updating the Gmail mobile experience on Android tablets and foldable devices. With the latest update, the navigation bar for Gmail has been moved to the side to optimize the experience on tablets and foldable, making it easier for users to switch tabs in Gmail. The enhanced experience is now available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.