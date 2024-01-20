Samsung Grand Republic Sale: Know mega offers

Samsung's Grand Republic Sale has kicked off with mega offers on a variety of products including Galaxy smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearables, Samsung TVs, and other digital appliances.

During the sale, if you purchase select models of the Galaxy A series, M series, F series, S series and flagship models of Galaxy Z Series, you will get up to 57% discount. Samsung is also offering amazing offers on pre-booking the latest Galaxy S24 series smartphones.

Further, you can avail Galaxy S23 for just Rs 54999. If you buy Galaxy laptops such as Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book3, and Galaxy Book 3 Pro during the sale, you can avail up to 46% discount and up to 50% off on buying select models of Galaxy tablets, wearables and accessories.

Samsung is also offering up to 48% discount on premium and lifestyle models of Samsung televisions, with an additional exchange benefit of up to Rs 15,250. On select models of Neo QLED and QLED, you will also get an assured special gift like a Galaxy S23 Ultra worth Rs 1,24,990 or a 50-inch Serif TV worth Rs 69,990, or a Soundbar worth Rs 38,990 (Q700C / C450).

On select models of Samsung refrigerators, you will get up to 52% off. Additionally, you can get exchange benefits up to Rs 15125 on select models.

If you purchase microwaves such as 28-litre SlimFry Microwave and 32-litre Wi-Fi enabled Bespoke Microwave, you can avail up to 45% off.

Lastly, on buying select models of EcobubbleTM range of fully automatic washing machines during the Grand Republic Sale, you will get up to 49% off with an extra benefit of Rs 3000 as an upgrade bonus.

You can avail these offers on Samsung.com, Samsung Shop App, and Samsung Exclusive Stores. Consumers will get up to 22.5% cashback (Up to Rs 25000) on HDFC Bank, ICICI, Axis and other leading Bank Debit and Credit Cards.