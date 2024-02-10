Left Menu

Jindal Stainless and MSME Tech Centre Collaborate to Develop Advanced Products for Defence and Aerospace Industries

As part of the deal, fabricated and machined components, and sub-assemblies will be manufactured out of special alloys for the aerospace and defence systems, it said.The products to be made as part of this agreement will find application in various components, such as motor casings, missile wings, missile launcher structures and rocket motor boosters, JSL said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 13:55 IST
Jindal Stainless has inked an agreement with MSME Technology Centre Visakhapatnam for manufacturing value-added products used in the launch of missiles and satellites.

The collaboration will enhance the manufacturing of essential components and sub-assemblies crucial for the development of equipment across defence, aerospace, and other industries, Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) said in a statement on Saturday.

''In a bid to strengthen India's defence and aerospace manufacturing, JSL has inked a deal with the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Technology Centre, Visakhapatnam for manufacturing value-added products for the missile and satellite launch vehicle segments,'' the company said. As part of the deal, fabricated and machined components, and sub-assemblies will be manufactured out of special alloys for the aerospace and defence systems, it said.

The products to be made as part of this agreement will find application in various components, such as motor casings, missile wings, missile launcher structures and rocket motor boosters, JSL said. JSL Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said, ''Through this MoU, our aim is to deliver high-quality products to the defence and aerospace sectors with increased efficiency. The move is aligned with the Prime Minister's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, and will contribute towards reducing reliance on imports.'' JSL has previously supplied material for key projects under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO), such as satellite launcher PSLV, GSLV Mk-3, Chandrayaan, Gaganyaan, among others. JSL is India's largest stainless steel and and ranks amongst the top 10 stainless steel conglomerates in the world.

