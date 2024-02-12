Google launches AI Opportunity Initiative for Europe

Google today announced the launch of the AI Opportunity Initiative for Europe, aimed at providing training and skills to support people and countries to be successful in seizing the opportunity of artificial intelligence.

This initiative builds upon the successful "Grow with Google" program launched in 2015, which has already trained over 12 million Europeans in digital skills.

As part of the AI Opportunity Initiative for Europe, Google will provide a range of foundational and advanced AI training to support vulnerable communities, startups and everyone.

Google, via its philanthropic arm Google.org, has announced EUR 25 million in funding to support AI training and skills for people across Europe - with a particular focus on vulnerable and underserved communities. Out of this, EUR 10 million will be dedicated to equipping workers with in-demand skills, ensuring they are not left behind.

In partnership with the Centre for Public Impact, the AI Opportunity Fund: Europe is inviting applications from social enterprises and nonprofits who can reach workers who need more support to upskill themselves. Selected organizations will receive the foundational AI knowledge and tools needed for long-term positive professional outcomes

Furthermore, Google's AI Opportunity Initiative also includes a new series of Google for Startups Growth Academies - an equity-free program to support startups using AI to solve society's biggest challenges, in health, education and cybersecurity - across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Lastly, as part of this new initiative, Google is expanding its free AI foundational courses to 18 languages.

"Europe can lead the way in harnessing AI to create a strong and equitable economy - with more productive industries, more meaningful work and many new kinds of jobs. We want to play our part in empowering Europe's workforce, supporting people through change, so that everyone can benefit," the tech giant wrote in a blog post on Monday.