Infosys Collaborates with Pacific International Lines to Drive Digital Transformation in Logistics Industry

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced its strategic collaboration with Pacific International Lines (PIL), a leading Singapore-based shipping company with strong networks in Asia, Africa, Middle East, Latin America and Oceania. This collaboration aims to accelerate PIL's digital transformation initiative and create a positive impact for their key stakeholders across the shipping and logistics ecosystem.

Infosys will help revamp PIL's existing customer portal and deploy a scalable and modern technology platform for them. This will enable PIL to further their 'Driving Connectivity' mission, which is aimed at connecting their businesses across the markets that they serve. In addition, PIL's web and mobile applications will undergo a comprehensive overhaul to simplify user experience and enhance customer engagement.

Infosys, with its extensive logistics expertise, will provide a strong technical backbone for the performance and scalability of the revamped portal. The multi-year, multi-phased collaboration seeks to address critical business challenges such as modernizing web and mobile applications, enhancing scalability, and providing advisory services on the latest technology and business trends.

Lionel Patrice Chatelet, Chief Commercial Officer, Pacific International Lines (PIL), said, ''We are looking for a partner who can not only bring technology but also play an advisory role in the journey of transformation. Infosys brings together a strong combination of right capabilities as well as highly collaborative ways of working. We are delighted to collaborate with Infosys.'' Karmesh Vaswani, EVP & Global Head Retail, Consumer Goods & Logistics, Infosys, said, ''With our strong domain expertise in multimodal logistics, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that not only address our client's current needs but also set the stage for embracing the latest industry trends. As a trusted advisor, we aim to transform PIL's customer portals to become simple, intuitive, and more experiential, leveraging scalable technology through the AI-powered Infosys Topaz suite of offerings.'' About Pacific International Lines (PIL) Incorporated in 1967, Pacific International Lines (PIL) is ranked 12th among the world's top container shipping lines and is also the largest home-grown carrier in Southeast Asia. Based in Singapore, PIL is a global carrier with a focus on Asia, China, Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Oceania and the Pacific Islands. Together with its affiliated companies Mariana Express Lines (MELL) and Malaysia Shipping Corporation, PIL serves customers at over 500 locations in more than 90 countries worldwide with a fleet of 100 container and multi-purpose vessels.

Apart from the core liner shipping business, PIL also has several other business units such as container manufacturing, depot and logistics services. PIL strives to meet the needs of its customers by providing value-adding services such as intermodal, breakbulk and reefer services delivered on innovative technological platforms. With its focus on 'Driving Connectivity' and commitment to achieve Net Zero by 2050, PIL aims to be an efficient, sustainable and future ready shipping line. For more information, visit www.pilship.com About Infosys Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, our ability to attract and retain personnel, our transition to hybrid work model, economic uncertainties, technological innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

