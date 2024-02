BRIEF-Roark Capital Is In Early Stages Of Weighing An IPO Of Inspire Brands - Bloomberg News

Feb 14 (Reuters) -

* ROARK CAPITAL IS IN EARLY STAGES OF WEIGHING AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF INSPIRE BRANDS, OWNER OF FAST FOOD CHAINS DUNKIN', ARBY'S AND JIMMY JOHN'S- BLOOMBERG NEWS

* INSPIRE BRANDS COULD BE WORTH ABOUT $20 BILLION IN ANY LISTING - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://tinyurl.com/2fbx3ntr]

