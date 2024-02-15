Left Menu

Nokia and Dell partner to drive private 5G innovation and telecom network transformation

Devdiscourse News Desk | Texas | Updated: 15-02-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 19:28 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay
Nokia and Dell Technologies have expanded their strategic partnership to advance open network architectures in the telecom ecosystem and enhance private 5G use cases for businesses by leveraging each other's expertise and industry-leading solutions.

As part of the deal, Nokia will adopt Dell as its preferred infrastructure partner for Nokia AirFrame servers, helping transition customers over time to Dell PowerEdge servers with Dell global services and support.

Dell will adopt Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (NDAC) as its preferred private wireless platform for enterprise edge use cases, providing businesses with seamless integration and support. The solution will be integrated with Dell NativeEdge, the edge operations software platform, to provide a comprehensive, scalable solution for enterprises.

"This strategic partnership will make both companies more flexible and able to better address future customer needs. Dell's digital transformation expertise and global scale, services and support will provide a seamless transition option for Nokia AirFrame customers, and Nokia's vast experience in the design, deployment, and operation of high-performance public and private mobile networks will provide Dell's customers with a comprehensive, scalable private wireless solution," said Nishant Batra, chief strategy and technology officer, Nokia.

Further, Nokia and Dell Technologies will continue joint research and development efforts and platform and application testing in the Dell Open Telecom Ecosystem Lab. The two companies will certify workloads on Dell Telecom Infrastructure Blocks that support Nokia Cloud offerings, continuing their collaboration on OEM engagements

Commenting on this expanded partnership, Dennis Hoffman, senior vice president and general manager, Telecom Systems Business, Dell Technologies, said, "Through our collaboration, Nokia and Dell Technologies will harness each company’s expertise and expanded distribution to simply and quickly scale modern telecom networks and private 5G use cases. With our decades of digital transformation experience, we’re ready to work together with Nokia's customers to continue their network cloud transformation journey on the industry's top selling compute platform."

