Nokia and etisalat by e& to showcase Multi-Access Edge Slicing on live network

Nokia today unveiled a Multi-Access Edge Slicing solution that it will showcase together with etisalat by e& on a live network at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2024 Barcelona (February 26-29).

The innovative solution allows operators to deliver new premium slicing services across 4G/5G, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and Fixed Access (FA) and generate new revenues whilst offering the same subscriber experience across fixed and mobile access technologies.

"Working closely with our partners like etisalat by e& is very important in developing innovative solutions. The launch of Multi-Access Edge Slicing underlines Nokia's network slicing leadership once again. With this latest innovation we can enable operators to provide premium enterprise and consumer services that enhance the customer experience," said Ari Kynäslahti, Head of Strategy and Technology, Mobile Networks at Nokia.

Multi-Access Edge Slicing allows operators to enable a 4G/5G smartphone user to send business-sensitive information via a secure and high-performing network slice whilst engaging in a video call using another slice. Similarly, using a multi-sliced FWA or FA network, a family could use one slice to access services such as HDTV streaming or cloud gaming and another for home working via a laptop.

Notably, each slice could be tailored to have different network characteristics depending on their specific requirements such as routing, bit rate, QoS, latency and security.

Nokia's Multi-Access Edge Slicing innovation supports a wide range of devices including laptops, tablets, game consoles, IoT devices as well as 4G/5G smartphones including new URSP (UE Route Selection Policy) capable multi-slice smartphones. It can also be used for on-demand network slicing.

Commenting on this development, Khalid Murshed, CTIO at etisalat by e&, said, "We are committed to driving the digital future by investing in new technologies and innovations and pave the way for revolutionizing the industry. We continuously focus on creating new value and Multi-Access Edge Slicing is an important step in providing innovative services for our customers."