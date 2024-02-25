Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Broadcom nears $3.8 bln sale of remote access unit to KKR

The potential deal represents an effort by Broadcom CEO Hock Tan to streamline the company's portfolio after completing its $69 billion takeover of software maker VMware in November. KKR prevailed in the auction for the end-user computing (EUC) unit over other private equity firms, including EQT , the sources said.

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2024 03:53 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 03:53 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Broadcom nears $3.8 bln sale of remote access unit to KKR

Chipmaker Broadcom is nearing a $3.8 billion deal to sell its business that allows users to access desktops and applications from any device to private equity firm KKR, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday. The potential deal represents an effort by Broadcom CEO Hock Tan to streamline the company's portfolio after completing its $69 billion takeover of software maker VMware in November.

KKR prevailed in the auction for the end-user computing (EUC) unit over other private equity firms, including EQT , the sources said. The deal could be announced as early as Monday, the sources added, requesting anonymity because the matter is confidential

KKR declined to comment. Broadcom and EQT did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Broadcom said in December it would seek to divest its end-user computing unit. It is separately attempting to shed VMware's security software business Carbon Black.

KKR is no stranger to dealmaking in the sector. In 2018, it purchased U.S. business software company BMC for $8.5 billion and two years later it combined BMC with Compuware, a company it acquired from buyout firm Thoma Bravo.

In 2021, KKR acquired information services technology provider Ensono from private equity firms Charlesbank Capital Partners and M/C Partners for about $1.7 billion. Evercore, Deutsche Bank and Jefferies are advising KKR on the transaction, while Citigroup is advising Broadcom, the sources said. UBS Group, Jefferies and KKR's capital market unit are providing debt financing for the deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after action over cheese

Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after act...

 India
2
How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

 Global
3
NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

 India
4
Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle doctors' protest; Hack against Change Healthcare 'resulting in delays', says American Pharmacists Association and more

Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024