PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 17:12 IST
Wipro and Nokia team up to provide 5G private wireless solutions to enterprises
IT services firm Wipro on Monday said it has partnered with Finnish telecom and IT company Nokia to deliver private wireless solutions to enterprises.

Through this solution, enterprises will be able to create an integrated private environment that they can control to better manage their performance and mitigate security risks, as per a statement said.

Wipro said the joint private wireless solution with Nokia will ''help enterprises scale their digital transformation''. This joint solution will provide enterprises with a more secure 5G private wireless network solution integrated with their operation infrastructure, it said.

''The solution will bring greater reliability, mobility, connectivity speed, real-time access to business insights, and the ability to process high volumes of data with low latency,'' the statement said.

This AI-driven solution will initially be made available to customers in the manufacturing, energy, utilities, transportation, and sports entertainment industries.

While Nokia will provide the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) and Modular Private Wireless (MPW) solutions, Wipro will offer strategic guidance and industry insights with its Def-i Innovation Center.

''This partnership will unlock new capabilities to help businesses in various sectors experience enhanced connectivity and AI-driven operational efficiencies, ushering them to the forefront of innovation,'' Vice President of Enterprise Campus Edge Solutions, Nokia, Stephan Litjens said.

Jo Debecker, Global Head of Wipro FullStride Cloud said the partnership will create a way for enterprises to leverage wireless private networks to digitise at speed and access real-time insights to realise their ambitions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

