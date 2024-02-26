Left Menu

D2C footwear brand Fausto makes foray into UAE market through Amazon

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 19:11 IST
D2C footwear brand Fausto makes foray into UAE market through Amazon
  • Country:
  • India

D2C online footwear brand Fausto on Monday announced its entry into the UAE market through e-commerce giant Amazon with the introduction of a plus-size collection tailored to the preferences of UAE customers.

The company said it will focus on men's ethnic and formal wear as part of its growth strategy in the new market.

This strategic move marks Fausto's commitment to global growth and to offer premium footwear options to diverse audiences worldwide, the company said.

The expansion into the UAE represents the first phase of its broader international expansion strategy, it said and added that the company has set goals to achieve 10 per cent of its total revenue by the next financial year.

Fausto's said its decision to enter the UAE market via Amazon.ae is based on a deep understanding of the evolving online retail landscape in the region.

The UAE market exhibits a burgeoning demand for quality footwear, coupled with a growing trend towards online shopping, especially post-pandemic, it said.

Noting that the company recognises this transition as an opportunity to introduce its offerings to UAE consumers, the company said it aims to carve a distinctive niche in the UAE market with a diverse range of footwear options tailored to the specific preferences of the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024