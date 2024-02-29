Left Menu

RBI issues revised norms to streamline bill payments process

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-02-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 19:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank on Thursday issued revised norms to streamline the process of bill payments, enable greater participation, and enhance customer protection.

The central bank has issued the revised 'Reserve Bank of India (Bharat Bill Payment System) Directions, 2024' as it felt there was a need to update the existing regulations in view of significant developments in the payments landscape.

''These directions seek to streamline the process of bill payments, enable greater participation, and enhance customer protection among other changes,'' RBI said.

These directions will be applicable from April 1, 2024 to banks, NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited and other non-bank payment system participants.

Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) is an integrated bill payment platform which enables payment or collection of bills through multiple channels using various payment modes, like UPI, internet banking, cards, cash, and prepaid payment instruments.

The channels include mobile apps, mobile banking, physical agents, and bank branches.

Bharat Bill Pay Central Unit (BBPCU), the updated regulations said, will set the rules and regulations governing participation criteria and system operations, in addition to the technical standards for participation in the system.

Biller Operating Unit (BOU) will be responsible for onboarding billers to BBPS, and ensuring compliance with due diligence requirements in respect of onboarding of merchants.

The Customer Operating Unit (COU) has been tasked to provide digital or physical interface to their customers, and also ensure that customers have access to all billers onboarded on BBPS.

