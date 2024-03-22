PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Unilever approaches private equity for its ice cream business - The Scotsman-owner National World flags interest in Telegraph

- UK consumer confidence at its best in seven years, says head of Next - BBC develops AI plans and talks to Big Tech over archives access

Overview - Unilever is working with advisers to drum up interest from private equity groups for its ice cream division after the consumer goods group announced plans to hive off the business.

- National World, the regional media group, has flagged its interest in any future sale of the Telegraph, with claims that it would be the "best qualified" to own the rival national newspaper. - The head of bellwether retailer Next has said the outlook for UK consumer confidence was the best in seven years, as pay rises encourage shoppers to spend, sending its shares to a record high.

- The BBC is making plans to build its own artificial intelligence models while holding talks over selling access to the broadcaster's vast archives to Big Tech groups developing cutting-edge technology. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

