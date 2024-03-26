Microsoft names new Windows and Surface chief, The Verge reports
Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2024 05:40 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 05:40 IST
Microsoft had named Pavan Davuluri as its new chief for Windows and Surface, The Verge reported on Monday, citing an internal memo.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
