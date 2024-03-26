BrainBox AI unveils world’s first virtual building assistant ARIA

BrainBox AI has unveiled the world's first virtual building assistant, ARIA (Artificial Responsive Intelligent Assistant), to enhance building management with simplified operations and optimized performance through voice or text. The AI assistant is designed for facility managers and real estate professionals.

Powered by the latest generative AI technology with Amazon Bedrock, ARIA is created for use in commercial and retail spaces. It offers real-time building operations insights and strategic actions for strategic decision-making to enhance building efficiency and occupant comfort.

ARIA operates around the clock, enabling users to call on the assistant via text or voice and seamlessly take their interactions from desktop to mobile without skipping a beat.

"ARIA’s intelligence and intuition channels AI in truly unprecedented ways to help clients achieve their own unique decarbonization, energy consumption, and operational efficiency goals. ARIA enables building teams to delegate mundane operational tasks and repetitive analytics to it so they can focus on more value-driven tasks," said Jean-Simon Venne, BrainBox AI’s Cofounder and Chief Technology Officer.

Commenting on this development, Howard Wright, Vice President and Global Head of Startups at AWS, said, "Amazon Bedrock was designed to help companies build transformative generative AI solutions and get to market faster. We couldn't be happier to see a groundbreaking solution like ARIA come to fruition—one that will completely change building operations and empower facility managers around the world to optimize energy consumption and reduce carbon emissions even beyond what they have been able to do with BrainBox AI's existing solution."