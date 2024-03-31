Left Menu

Microsoft 365 Basic subscribers get access to new OneDrive security and mobile features

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 31-03-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 21:59 IST
Microsoft 365 Basic subscribers get access to new OneDrive security and mobile features

Microsoft is expanding the new OneDrive security and mobile features to Microsoft 365 Basic subscribers. The additional security features are available to all our Microsoft 365 Basic customers at no additional charge.

"We are excited to announce the addition of ransomware detection and recovery, an expanded Personal Vault, password protected and expiring sharing links, and offline files and folders to Microsoft 365 Basic. These features are available today, at no additional charge, for all our Microsoft 365 Basic customers, and they complement the 100GB of cloud storage, ad-free Outlook email, and advanced email security features already included," the tech giant wrote in a recent blog post.

The new features include:

  • Ransomware detection and recovery: OneDrive vigilantly monitors your files and photos for signs of ransomware activity including unusual file modifications, encryption actions, and other indicators of malicious intent. OneDrive alerts you to the potential threat on your device and via email.
  • Personal Vault: It provides an extra layer of security with Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), ensuring that only you can access your critical files such as passports, tax records, and financial documents, photos or digital keepsakes you hold dear. Microsoft 365 Basic subscribers can now put as many files as they want in Personal Vault up to their 100GB storage limit.
  • Password protected and expiring sharing links: Microsoft 365 Basic subscribers can now access advanced sharing options, allowing for more secure and controlled sharing experiences.
  • Offline Files and Folders on OneDrive Mobile: Even without an internet connection, you can open and edit offline files in the OneDrive app. Microsoft 365 Basic subscribers can seamlessly access files on the go, while travelling, in a location with poor connectivity, or if simply want to save on data. You can remove offline files you no longer need to free up storage on your mobile device.

TRENDING

1
Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

 United Arab Emirates
3
Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed Baltimore bridge

Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed B...

 United States
4
Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Reinforcement Learning: From Gaming to Real-World Applications

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024