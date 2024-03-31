Microsoft 365 Basic subscribers get access to new OneDrive security and mobile features

Microsoft is expanding the new OneDrive security and mobile features to Microsoft 365 Basic subscribers. The additional security features are available to all our Microsoft 365 Basic customers at no additional charge.

"We are excited to announce the addition of ransomware detection and recovery, an expanded Personal Vault, password protected and expiring sharing links, and offline files and folders to Microsoft 365 Basic. These features are available today, at no additional charge, for all our Microsoft 365 Basic customers, and they complement the 100GB of cloud storage, ad-free Outlook email, and advanced email security features already included," the tech giant wrote in a recent blog post.

The new features include: