Microsoft 365 Basic subscribers get access to new OneDrive security and mobile features
Microsoft is expanding the new OneDrive security and mobile features to Microsoft 365 Basic subscribers. The additional security features are available to all our Microsoft 365 Basic customers at no additional charge.
"We are excited to announce the addition of ransomware detection and recovery, an expanded Personal Vault, password protected and expiring sharing links, and offline files and folders to Microsoft 365 Basic. These features are available today, at no additional charge, for all our Microsoft 365 Basic customers, and they complement the 100GB of cloud storage, ad-free Outlook email, and advanced email security features already included," the tech giant wrote in a recent blog post.
The new features include:
- Ransomware detection and recovery: OneDrive vigilantly monitors your files and photos for signs of ransomware activity including unusual file modifications, encryption actions, and other indicators of malicious intent. OneDrive alerts you to the potential threat on your device and via email.
- Personal Vault: It provides an extra layer of security with Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), ensuring that only you can access your critical files such as passports, tax records, and financial documents, photos or digital keepsakes you hold dear. Microsoft 365 Basic subscribers can now put as many files as they want in Personal Vault up to their 100GB storage limit.
- Password protected and expiring sharing links: Microsoft 365 Basic subscribers can now access advanced sharing options, allowing for more secure and controlled sharing experiences.
- Offline Files and Folders on OneDrive Mobile: Even without an internet connection, you can open and edit offline files in the OneDrive app. Microsoft 365 Basic subscribers can seamlessly access files on the go, while travelling, in a location with poor connectivity, or if simply want to save on data. You can remove offline files you no longer need to free up storage on your mobile device.
