Norway plans $56 billion boost in defence spending over 12 years

Norway plans to raise its military spending by an accumulated 600 billion crowns ($56 billion) through 2036 to bolster its defence at a time of rising security challenges in Europe and beyond, the government said on Friday.

Overall military spending for the next 12 years is expected to amount to 1.62 trillion crowns, it said.

