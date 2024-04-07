New OxygenOS updates rolling out to OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 12R

The OnePlus 10 Pro is receiving a new update, OxygenOS 14.0.0.600, with the March 2024 Android security patch and many new features and improvements.

The latest OxygenOS 14.0.0.600 update brings a "Partial screenshot" option within the Smart Sidebar and also introduces the ability to create photo collages without frames in the Photos app.

Another highlight is the introduction of fingerprint unlock functionality that operates without the need to wake up the screen.

Below is the full changelog for the OnePlus 10 Pro OxygenOS 14.0.0.600 update:

System

You can now press and hold the Volume Down button to turn the torch on when the screen is off.

Adds a "Partial screenshot" option in the Smart Sidebar.

You can now create photo collages without frames in Photos.

You can now try out the "app-specific volume" feature to adjust the volume for individual apps based on your needs.

You can now use fingerprint unlock without waking up the screen.

Improves system performance and stability.

Integrates the March 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.

In parallel, the OnePlus 12R is also receiving the OxygenOS 14.0.0.505 update bringing its own set of innovations and improvements.

To begin with, a new feature called the AIGC Remover has been added to help users effortlessly remove unwanted objects or individuals from photos. Similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro update, this update for the OnePlus 12R also allows for creating frameless photo collages.

Check out the full update changelog for the OnePlus 12R OxygenOS 14.0.0.505 update:

System

AIGC Remover is now available to help you remove unwanted objects or people and make your photos look cleaner.

You can now create photo collages without frames in Photos.

You can now press and hold the Volume Down button to turn the flashlight on when the screen is off.

You can now try out the "app-specific volume" feature to adjust the volume for individual apps based on your needs.

Improves the volume bar's design for ease of use and visual consistency.

Improves the touch control experience in certain scenarios.

Improves the compatibility of USB connections between phones and cars, and phones and PCs.

Improves system stability.

As is customary with OnePlus updates, the OTA will initially reach a small percentage of users, with a broader rollout expected to follow in the coming days.