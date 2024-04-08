Brazil judge opens inquiry into Musk for obstruction involving social media company X
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 08-04-2024 05:47 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 05:47 IST
Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Sunday opened an inquiry into Elon Musk for obstruction of justice involving social media company X, according to a court document. Musk is challenging a decision by Moraes ordering his social media platform X to block certain accounts.
Musk earlier on Sunday posted that X will lift the restrictions because they were unconstitutional.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
