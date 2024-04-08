U.S., UK, Australia considering cooperation with Japan on AUKUS pact

Britain, the United States and Australia are considering cooperation with Japan on the AUKUS security pact looking at advanced capability projects, the three countries said in a joint statement on Monday.

AUKUS, formed by the three countries in 2021, is part of efforts to push back against China's growing power in the Indo-Pacific region. Its first pillar is designed to deliver nuclear-powered attack submarines to Australia. The statement did not propose Japan would be involved in this part of the pact.

However, a second pillar is focused on delivering advanced capabilities and sharing technologies across a range of areas including quantum computing, undersea, hypersonic, artificial intelligence and cyber technology. "Recognising Japan's strengths and its close bilateral defense partnerships with all three countries we are considering cooperation with Japan on AUKUS Pillar II advanced capability projects," the statement, published by the British government, said.

China has called the AUKUS pact dangerous and warned it could spur a regional arms race.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)