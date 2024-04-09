Junglee Rummy Concludes Successful World Rummy Tournament, Distributes ₹100 Crores in Prizes

Junglee Rummy, India's Most Trusted Rummy Site®, has wrapped up its flagship tournament called the World Rummy Tournament (WRT) with resounding success, marking a historic moment in the world of online rummy. With an unprecedented prize pool of ₹100 crore and assuring 100% guaranteed rewards, the tournament culminated in a riveting grand finale on 31st March this year. Over 2000 highly skilled rummy players battled fiercely to win from a ₹10 crore prize pool in an epic finale that lasted for several hours of intense action on Sunday. The top winner of the WRT grand finale, hailing from Chattisgarh, won ₹2 crores while the first and second runners-up, both from Maharashtra, won ₹1 crore and ₹50 lakhs, respectively.

JUNGLEE RUMMY NEW LOGO The highly anticipated WRT grand finale stood as the stellar highlight of the thrilling 5-month tournament. The tournament attracted lakhs of rummy enthusiasts since its launch on 30th October 2023 and featured five exhilarating qualifier series, each themed around festive occasions such as Diwali, New Year, Republic Day, Leap Year, and Holi. Each subsequent series drew more and more rummy lovers, offering tougher challenges, fostering more fierce competition, and pushing players to sharpen their skills and adapt their strategy smartly at every stage. While more than 852,021 players won lucrative cash rewards throughout the tournament, 155 ace players emerged as first-prize winners across individual tournaments, bagging huge cash prizes.

Speaking about the phenomenal success of the World Rummy Tournament, Mohul Mukherjee, Vice President of Product Marketing and Communications, said, ''What started as a celebration of skill and strategy through a series of rummy tournaments turned into an exciting adventure for our players, fueled by their love and passion for the game. Looking back on this amazing journey, we are filled with pride and gratitude for our players' incredible support and enthusiasm. We stood true to our commitment to providing our players with a safe and rewarding experience, assuring them we will continue to offer bigger and better experiences every time.'' This latest edition of the WRT has raised the bar for the scale and scope of rewards in online rummy tournaments and brought unparalleled excitement and skill-based competition to the forefront. It caught the eye of rummy lovers across the board as the players swarmed to the platform to compete on a level playing field, find their moment in the spotlight, and win great rewards.

While the WRT may have concluded, Junglee Rummy continues to keep the excitement alive in the rummy community with the launch of the thirteenth edition of its Rummy Premier League (RPL). RPL 13, launched on 1st April 2024 with a ₹20-crore prize pool, is offering new challenges and bigger prizes and ensuring the thrill of competitive gaming continues unabated.

About Junglee Rummy Junglee Rummy is the flagship product of Junglee Games India Pvt. Ltd., the fastest-growing skill games company. One of the largest rummy brands in the world, Junglee Rummy is India's Most Trusted Rummy Site®, with over 8 crore registered users who play online rummy on the platform. The platform offers a healthy, entertaining, and responsible gaming experience with innovative features and a robust security infrastructure.

Offering exciting rummy variants, Junglee Rummy is known for being the industry leader when it comes to the fastest withdrawals and provides highly responsive 24x7 customer support.

