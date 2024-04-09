Introducing Vioma Motors' Vintage-Inspired Thunderbolt e-Scooter and Starc e-Bike

In a momentous event that encapsulated innovation and excitement, Vioma Motors, an innovative E-mobility platform, confronts the challenge of range anxiety in the EV industry head-on. Employing a comprehensive approach, Vioma designs all vehicle components in-house, covering everything from the powertrain to the body. Recently, they unveiled their latest creations - the Thunderbolt e-scooter and Starc electric bike, heralding a new era in urban transportation.

The Thunderbolt e-scooter, aptly named for its lightning-fast speed and dynamic performance, boasts a maximum speed of 120 kmph. Its sleek design and cutting-edge features capture attention, but its true standout feature lies in its customization options. Riders can personalize every aspect of their Thunderbolt, from the color scheme to the accessories, creating a truly unique and one-of-a-kind vehicle.

Equally remarkable is the Starc electric bike, a testament to engineering and design prowess. With celestial-inspired aesthetics and stellar performance, the Starc promises riders an unparalleled riding experience. Like its counterpart, the Starc offers a plethora of customization options, empowering riders to express their individuality and creativity in every detail.

At the heart of Vioma's ethos lies a commitment to customization and personalization, allowing users to create their dream vehicle with the wildest customizations possible.

Varsha Anoop, co-founder and CEO of Vioma Motors, emphasized this core principle, ''We believe in empowering our customers to craft their perfect ride, tailored to their unique preferences and personality. With Thunderbolt and Starc, we're giving riders the opportunity to unleash their creativity and design a vehicle that truly reflects who they are. Also, our models alleviate the range anxiety, by providing riding range of upto 2X of that of competitors in the market, reaching over 300 Kilometers.'' Shomick Mohanty, co-founder and CTO of Vioma Motors, further elaborated on the technical aspects of Thunderbolt and Starc, highlighting the vehicles' advanced features and safety measures. ''With Thunderbolt and Starc, we've combined futuristic technology with elegant design,'' stated Shomick. ''From smartphone connectivity with GPS tracking to enhanced safety features integrated into the power management system, we've left no stone unturned in ensuring a seamless and secure riding experience and the main highlight is the charge generation device attached to the suspension which churns energy while riding and store in the emergency power mode.'' The official launch of Thunderbolt is scheduled for a couple of months later followed by Starc. ''We're thrilled to announce that production is underway, and pre-orders for Thunderbolt will commence soon after the official launch. Additionally, Starc will be available one year after the launch of Thunderbolt, offering riders another exciting option in our lineup,'' Hozefa Irani, CFO of Vioma Motors announced.

In a world where personalization is paramount, Vioma Motors is leading the charge, empowering riders to create their perfect vehicle and embark on journeys of discovery and adventure. With Thunderbolt and Starc, the possibilities are endless, and the future of E-mobility has never looked brighter. These elegantly futuristic vehicles are truly retro at heart but packed with futuristic technology, offering a harmonious blend of classic design and cutting-edge innovation.

About Vioma Motors: Vioma Motors is a pioneering E-mobility platform that tackles head-on the prevalent issue of range anxiety within the EV sector. Through a holistic methodology, Vioma meticulously crafts every aspect of their vehicles in-house, from powertrain to body, addressing concerns about range limitations, charging infrastructure, and overall EV expenses. Recently, Vioma proudly revealed its newest innovations: the Thunderbolt e-scooter and Starc electric bike, marking yet another milestone in their commitment to revolutionize the mobility landscape.

