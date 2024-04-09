Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon down 40% in Q1, minister says
Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon has decreased 40% in the first three months of 2024 when compared to the same period a year earlier, Environment Minister Marina Silva said on Tuesday, citing data from space research agency INPE.
Speaking at an event in Brasilia, Silva told reporters that the fresh data are "highly significant" because they follow a 50% drop in deforestation in 2023. She did not provide detailed figures.
