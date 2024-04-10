Left Menu

You can now send HD photos, create shared albums on Facebook Messenger

Updated: 10-04-2024 13:55 IST
You can now send HD photos, create shared albums on Facebook Messenger
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Meta is rolling out several new features to Facebook Messenger including sending photos in high definition (HD), creating shared albums with friends and sending larger files up to 100MB in chats.

With the latest update, you can send your photos in HD. Select an image from your chat composer > turn the HD toggle on > tap Send. If you're looking to send multiple HD photos, you can select additional images and hit the "Send" button.

Next up, you can now create shared albums of photos and videos in Messenger chat and all participants can contribute, view, download, and manage the content. To create a new album in a group chat, select multiple photos from your chat compose > Tap Create album (you can also long press a photo in the chat and tap Create album). You can also add photos to an existing album by tapping Add to album.

This feature will be rolling out over the coming weeks.

Meta has also simplified the process of adding new contacts on Messenger by introducing QR codes. By navigating to your settings and tapping the QR code icon at the top, you can either share your code or scan someone else's to quickly start a conversation without needing to exchange phone numbers or usernames.

The update also includes the ability to send larger files, up to 100MB, directly within Messenger chats. Simply tap the + button in a chat and then select a file up to 100MB. All major file formats are supported, including Word, PDF and Excel.

