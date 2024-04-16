Sterling holds at five month low after wage data

The pound stayed at a five month low versus the dollar on Tuesday, extending declines slightly after data showed British wages excluding bonuses grew by 6.0% in the three months to the end of February year on year.

It was last down 0.16% against the dollar at $1.2450 , and a fraction weaker against the euro at 85.42 pence per euro.

Also Read: British PM Sunak's Rwanda scheme set to pass parliament but challenges await

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)