Sterling holds at five month low after wage data
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-04-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 11:37 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The pound stayed at a five month low versus the dollar on Tuesday, extending declines slightly after data showed British wages excluding bonuses grew by 6.0% in the three months to the end of February year on year.
It was last down 0.16% against the dollar at $1.2450 , and a fraction weaker against the euro at 85.42 pence per euro.
