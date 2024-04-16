Google opens new office in El Salvador to drive digital transformation

Google on Tuesday announced the opening of its new office in San Salvador, the capital city of El Salvador, to help support the country's digital transformation, including the modernization of its government services and economic development.

This move aligns with a 2023 agreement signed between Google and El Salvador to modernise various sectors including government services, healthcare, and education.

Sharing the progress of digital transformation efforts, the tech giant said that it closely worked with the government in its journey to develop simple digital ecosystems for import, export, health and sanitary registration. The company plans to focus next on developing platforms that enhance interoperability among governmental institutions and improve citizen services through digital solutions.

In the healthcare sector, Google is supporting the government in developing its telemedicine platform with cutting-edge technologies, like artificial intelligence (AI), to automate processes and bring more access to health services in the country.

Education is another critical area of focus for Google's digital transformation efforts in El Salvador. The company is supporting a long-term project putting technology at the center of improving teaching and learning in the nation's public education system.

Furthermore, Google's philanthropic arm, Google.org, will provide a donation of USD 200,000 to local civil society organizations to provide digital skills training to local entrepreneurs to help support the growth of local businesses.