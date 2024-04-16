Left Menu

Google opens new office in El Salvador to drive digital transformation

Devdiscourse News Desk | San Salvador | Updated: 16-04-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 12:58 IST
Google opens new office in El Salvador to drive digital transformation
  • Country:
  • El Salvador

Google on Tuesday announced the opening of its new office in San Salvador, the capital city of El Salvador, to help support the country's digital transformation, including the modernization of its government services and economic development.

This move aligns with a 2023 agreement signed between Google and El Salvador to modernise various sectors including government services, healthcare, and education.

Sharing the progress of digital transformation efforts, the tech giant said that it closely worked with the government in its journey to develop simple digital ecosystems for import, export, health and sanitary registration. The company plans to focus next on developing platforms that enhance interoperability among governmental institutions and improve citizen services through digital solutions.

In the healthcare sector, Google is supporting the government in developing its telemedicine platform with cutting-edge technologies, like artificial intelligence (AI), to automate processes and bring more access to health services in the country.

Education is another critical area of focus for Google's digital transformation efforts in El Salvador. The company is supporting a long-term project putting technology at the center of improving teaching and learning in the nation's public education system.

Furthermore, Google's philanthropic arm, Google.org, will provide a donation of USD 200,000 to local civil society organizations to provide digital skills training to local entrepreneurs to help support the growth of local businesses.

TRENDING

1
Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

 Australia
2
Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across global equities

Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across ...

 India
3
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
4
World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's Santa Catarina

World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's San...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024