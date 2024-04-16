Left Menu

UnitedHealth to take up to $1.6 bln hit from Change Healthcare hack this year

UnitedHealth Group expects to take a hit of as much as $1.6 billion this year from disruptions caused by the February cyberattack at its Change Healthcare unit. Despite the disruptions, UnitedHealth still beat estimates for first-quarter adjusted profit, sending its shares up 6.4% in premarket trading.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 16:48 IST
UnitedHealth to take up to $1.6 bln hit from Change Healthcare hack this year
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

UnitedHealth Group expects to take a hit of as much as $1.6 billion this year from disruptions caused by the February cyberattack at its Change Healthcare unit.

Despite the disruptions, UnitedHealth still beat estimates for first-quarter adjusted profit, sending its shares up 6.4% in premarket trading. It has already booked $872 million in costs related to the data breach in the quarter, most of it as one-time items. This is the healthcare conglomerate's first full public disclosure on the financial impact of the data breach, which disrupted services at pharmacies, hospitals, doctors' offices and other providers as well as at community health centers in the United States.

The health insurer had to relax or remove prior authorization processes for some claims following the hack, stoking concerns of an increase in costs. At the same time, there were delays in claim submissions as medical care providers struggled with paperwork. UnitedHealth reported a rise in medical care ratio - the percentage of premiums spent on medical care - to 84.3% from 82.2% a year earlier.

The disruptions from the hack are expected to impact profit by as much as $1.35 per share this year, the company said in a statement. UnitedHealth is yet to disclose the amount of personal data that was breached in the hack. It must report that information within 60 days as required by federal law.

For the quarter, UnitedHealth reported an adjusted profit of $7.16 per share, excluding a 25-cent hit from business disruptions caused by the data breach, versus estimates of $6.61 per share, according to LSEG. The healthcare conglomerate recorded a net loss of $1.53 per share due also to a $7 billion charge related to the sale of its Brazil unit, Amil.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

 Australia
2
Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across global equities

Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across ...

 India
3
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
4
World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's Santa Catarina

World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's San...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024