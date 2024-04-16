IPL Scoreboard: KKR vs RR

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals here on Tuesday. Kolkata Knight Riders: Phil Salt c&b Avesh Khan 10 Sunil Narine b Boult 109 Angkrish Raghuvanshi c Ashwin b Sen 30 Shreyas Iyer lbw b Chahal 11 Andre Russell c Jurel b Avesh Khan 13 Rinku Singh not out 20 Venkatesh Iyer c Jurel b Sen 8 Ramandeep Singh not out 1 Extras: (B-4, LB-4, W-13) 21 Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 223 Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-106, 3-133, 4-184, 5-195, 6-215 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-31-1, Avesh Khan 4-0-35-2, Kuldeep Sen 4-0-46-2, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-54-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-49-0. MORE

