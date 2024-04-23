Left Menu

Olympics-Canadian Olympic Committee joins Centre for Sport and Human Rights

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) has become the first national Olympic committee to join the Swiss-based Centre for Sport and Human Rights, the two organisations said on Tuesday. The centre, which launched in 2018, works towards a world of sport that respects human rights and strengthens accountability of all actors in the sport ecosystem through collective action.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 20:47 IST
Olympics-Canadian Olympic Committee joins Centre for Sport and Human Rights

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) has become the first national Olympic committee to join the Swiss-based Centre for Sport and Human Rights, the two organisations said on Tuesday. By joining CSHR's network, the COC aims to ensure their high performance success is achieved in a safe, inclusive manner with barrier-free access to sporting opportunities.

"We are honoured to be the first national Olympic committee to join the Centre for Sport and Human Rights and its integral mission to advance human rights in the sport ecosystem," COC Chief Executive Officer David Shoemaker said in a news release. The centre, which launched in 2018, works towards a world of sport that respects human rights and strengthens accountability of all actors in the sport ecosystem through collective action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renewable energy transforming the landscape

Renewable energy transforming the landscape

 Global
2
HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

 India
3
Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

 Indonesia
4
Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,000

Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,0...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024