New CloudFuze solution lets you import data from Slack into Google Chat

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 27-04-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 09:40 IST

 

Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google today announced a new migration solution from CloudFuze that enables you to import data from Slack into Google Chat.

With the CloudFuze integration, you can move all direct messages, channels, channel members, and the features associated with the messages from Slack into Google Chat. The new migration tool also imports data while maintaining historical timestamps to ensure users can start using Chat spaces without losing any context.

The new Google Chat migration tool is now available to all Google Workspace customers. It is worth noting that a separate CloudFuze licensing is required to enable data migrations.

In parallel, Google has announced the general availability of the "Home" tab for Google Chat apps for Google Workspace developers. It allows developers to create a new tab in their Chat apps, known as "App Home", which can be customized to display user-specific dashboards, a list of open items and tasks, and more.

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

