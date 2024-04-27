New CloudFuze solution lets you import data from Slack into Google Chat

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google today announced a new migration solution from CloudFuze that enables you to import data from Slack into Google Chat.

With the CloudFuze integration, you can move all direct messages, channels, channel members, and the features associated with the messages from Slack into Google Chat. The new migration tool also imports data while maintaining historical timestamps to ensure users can start using Chat spaces without losing any context.

The new Google Chat migration tool is now available to all Google Workspace customers. It is worth noting that a separate CloudFuze licensing is required to enable data migrations.

In parallel, Google has announced the general availability of the "Home" tab for Google Chat apps for Google Workspace developers. It allows developers to create a new tab in their Chat apps, known as "App Home", which can be customized to display user-specific dashboards, a list of open items and tasks, and more.