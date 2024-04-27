Google launches new online course for everyone to develop essential AI skills

Google has introduced a new AI course, called Google AI Essentials, designed to help people learn essential AI skills to boost their productivity. This online course, which requires no prior programming skills or specialized knowledge, is taught by AI experts at Google.

The course is designed for everyone, regardless of their technical background, interested in learning how to use generative AI tools to help speed up daily tasks, make more informed decisions, and develop new ideas and content, the tech giant said.

Participants will gain hands-on experience with a variety of AI tools to accomplish different workplace tasks, under the guidance of AI experts from Google.

The Google AI Essentials curriculum includes 5 modules and each module features hands-on activities to practice using AI tools across many different real workplace scenarios. From conversational AI tools to text-to-image generators, each activity comes with a list of AI tools you can choose from to learn how to get the job done.

The modules include:

Introduction to AI

Maximize Productivity With AI Tools

Discover the Art of Prompt Engineering

Use AI Responsibly

Stay Ahead of the AI Curve

Upon completing the course, learners will get a certificate from Google that they can share with their professional network.

Google is also teaming up with employers, educational institutions and nonprofits including Citigroup, Miami Dade College and Stanford Digital Education, to integrate this online AI course into existing learning and development programs, ensuring that it reaches a diverse group of learners, from corporate employees to college students and high schoolers in college-prep programs.

"Today's announcement builds on Google's work to help Americans access digital skills training in local communities, including our Google Career Certificates, with more than 600,000 graduates globally. Our goal is to ensure that everyone can easily learn to use AI," Google said.