Huawei SUV crash kills three in China's Shanxi province, says state media

AITO Automobile, a Huawei-backed new energy vehicle brand, is investigating the incident in collaboration with the local traffic police department, the company said in a statement released on its WeChat and Weibo public social media accounts on Sunday. Aito said data from the vehicle showed it was operating at a speed of 115km/h (71 miles per hour) when the accident occurred at 4:34 pm (0834 GMT).

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-04-2024 06:43 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 06:43 IST
Three people died, including a two-year old boy, after a Huawei AITO M7 SUV burst into flames after crashing into a truck on a highway in Yuncheng, in China's north Shanxi province on Friday, Chinese state media reported. AITO Automobile, a Huawei-backed new energy vehicle brand, is investigating the incident in collaboration with the local traffic police department, the company said in a statement released on its WeChat and Weibo public social media accounts on Sunday.

Aito said data from the vehicle showed it was operating at a speed of 115km/h (71 miles per hour) when the accident occurred at 4:34 pm (0834 GMT). The airbag opened normally and readings from the battery pack were normal, it added. The company said it is cooperating with the local traffic police department to provide all necessary data to reconstruct the cause of the accident, and offer all possible support to the families of those involved.

A video on social media showed bystanders trying to break the window and door of the SUV as it was lodged under the trunk with the front of vehicle engulfed in flames. The Aito brand, which Huawei makes in partnership with Seres Group, launched the M7 in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

