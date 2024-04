BRIEF-CIMC Vehicles Says US Probe Found No Evidence Unit Evaded Anti-Dumping, Countervailing Duties

CIMC Vehicles Group Co Ltd : * SAYS US CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION FOUND NO SUBSTANTIAL EVIDENCE THAT UNIT CIMC INTERMODAL EQUIPMENT EVADED US ANTI-DUMPING AND COUNTERVAILING DUTIES

* SAYS US AUTHORITIES DEEMED THAT UNIT DID NOT IMPORT INTO US MARKET PRODUCTS CONTAINING CAR SKELETON OR ITS COMPONENTS FROM CHINA * SAYS US AUTHORITIES FOUND NO EVIDENCE SHOWING DEE SIAM MANUFACTURING ENGAGED IN CIRCUMVENTION BY TRANSSHIPPING CAR SKELETONS AND COMPONENTS FROM CHINA THROUGH THAILAND TO US

