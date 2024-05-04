Unleash Unbelievable Savings: Dive into TECNO's Amazon Extravaganza

Brace yourselves for the ultimate smartphone shopping sale as TECNO Mobile teams, the global smartphone brand, just kicked off the Indian summers with discounts on the ultimate smartphones. TECNO is joining forces with Amazon for a six-day extravaganza, the Amazon Great Summer Sale, running from May 2nd to May 7th 2024. Get ready for mind-blowing deals on a range of TECNO smartphones, including an all-rounder SPARK 20C, the power-house POVA series, and the entry-level POP 8. Don't miss out on these epic offers – head over to Amazon now and shop till you drop! a PHANTOM V Fold This Made-in-India TECNO PHANTOM V Fold is designed seek beyond-the-extraordinary experience when full display is put to use. With its expansive 7.8-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED primary display, the largest in any foldable device and is fueled by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset. The TECNO Phantom V Fold is a true replacement for single-display phablets making the foldable smartphone accessible at the price of a brick phone.

PHANTOM V Flip TECNO's Phantom V Flip is a true style statement, designed for those who appreciate the fusion of fashion and cutting-edge technology. One doesn't need to carry a tripod to capture those fun Holi shots and videos, as the phone's perfect design offers better angles and stability.

POP 8 Meet the POP 8, TECNO'S entry-level smartphone is the best entertainer designed for modern-day users! Boasting a lightning-fast 8GB* RAM and 64GB internal storage, it's a game-changer with an impressive AnTuTu score of 240k. With a 90Hz screen refresh rate, interactions are incredibly smooth. Plus, it boasts segment-first DTS dual stereo speakers, delivering sound up to 400% louder. It's not just entertainment; it's a party in your pocket!! POVA 5 Pro The POVA 5 Pro is the ultimate choice for users who desire both style and performance. Picture a phone featuring a sleek arc interface complemented by vibrant RGB LED lights! With the powerful octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and storage options ranging from 128GB to 256GB, it guarantees a seamless and speedy experience.

SPARK 20C Standing out with its versatile features crafted for everyday use, the TECNO SPARK 20C boasts a formidable 16GB RAM paired with 128GB storage, a remarkable 50MP dual AI camera setup, and a vibrant 90Hz Dot-in-Display for captivating visuals. Its enhanced performance, photography capabilities, and dynamic screen make it an outstanding option for users in search of a premium smartphone experience at an unparalleled value.

POVA 6 Pro With groundbreaking features, the POVA 6 Pro 5G shines bright! It boasts India's inaugural 6000mAh battery, coupled with a rapid 70W charger for prolonged usage and swift charging. Its slim 7.9mm profile, AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Atmos support elevate the multimedia experience, establishing it as a powerhouse device for users craving top-tier performance and immersive entertainment.

Device MOP *Instant Bank Discount Amazon Coupon Exchange Value Net Effective Price on Amazon Phantom V Fold ₹69,999 ₹1,000 ₹10,000 ₹10,000 ₹48,999 Phantom V Flip ₹54,999 ₹1,000 ₹12,000 ₹10,000 ₹31,999 POP8 ₹6,799 ₹680 ₹6,119 SPARK 20C 8GB+128GB ₹8,999 ₹900 ₹8,099 POVA 5 Pro 8GB+256GB ₹15,999 ₹2,000 ₹1,500 ₹12,499 POVA 6 Pro 12GB+256GB ₹21,999 ₹1,000 ₹20,999 POVA 6 Pro 8GB+256GB ₹19,999 ₹1,000 ₹18,999 - Instant Bank Discount of 10% up to ₹750 on Debit/Credit Cards - Extra offers available on Credit Card EMI options Apart from the offers mentioned above, up to 50% off is available on other TECNO smartphones Hurry and grab these irresistible offers before they slip away! TECNO is ramping up the excitement during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. Head to Amazon now to grab your favourite smartphone! *Memory Fusion About TECNO TECNO is an innovative technology brand with a global presence in over 70 countries and regions across five continents. Dedicated to revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging markets, TECNO continuously strives for the perfect integration of contemporary & modern aesthetic design with the latest technologies. With an extensive range of smartphones, 1st Made in India Foldable Phone, smart wearables, & laptops. HiOS operating systems, and smart home products, TECNO has earned recognition as a leader in its target markets. Guided by the brand essence ''Stop At Nothing,'' TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. Embrace the Digi Emotion with TECNO and let your passion for life shine through.

For more information, visit TECNO's official site: https://www.tecno-mobile.in/

