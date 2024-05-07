Left Menu

Australia seeks client data from crypto exchanges in tax crackdown

In a notice issued last month, the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) said the data will help identify traders who had failed to report the exchange of crypto assets, or when they sold it for currency and used it to pay for goods or services. The crypto industry's complex nature can lead to a genuine lack of awareness of the tax obligations, the ATO said.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 07-05-2024 06:51 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 06:51 IST
Australia seeks client data from crypto exchanges in tax crackdown
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's tax office has sought from crypto currency exchanges the personal data and transaction details of up to 1.2 million accounts as it looks to crack down on users who may be failing to pay their taxes amid a rising interest in digital tokens. In a notice issued last month, the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) said the data will help identify traders who had failed to report the exchange of crypto assets, or when they sold it for currency and used it to pay for goods or services.

The crypto industry's complex nature can lead to a genuine lack of awareness of the tax obligations, the ATO said. "Also, the ability to purchase crypto assets using false information may make them attractive to those seeking to avoid their tax obligations", it said.

Personal data including the date of birth, phone numbers, social media accounts, and transaction details like bank accounts, wallet addresses and the coin type will be sought. Australia treats digital currencies as assets for tax purposes, and not as foreign currency. This means investors would have to pay capital gains tax on profit from selling crypto assets and when they trade digital assets.

Crypto assets have been gaining in popularity in Australia. A treasury report released in 2022 said more than 800,000 Australian taxpayers had transacted in digital assets in the last three years, with a 63% rise in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end of year; China should boost number of ICU beds, state agencies say and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024