China stocks edge down; HK shares fall after 10-day winning streak

China stocks edged down on Tuesday, dragged by tech stocks, while foreign investors turned net sellers by midday, and Hong Kong shares retreated after a 10-day winning streak. Foreign capital sold 3.3 billion yuan ($457.30 million) worth of shares by midday via the Stock Connect scheme's northbound link. CSI Information Technology and artificial intelligence shares led declines, falling 0.9% and 1.6%, respectively.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 07-05-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 10:04 IST
China stocks edge down; HK shares fall after 10-day winning streak
CSI Information Technology and artificial intelligence shares led declines, falling 0.9% and 1.6%, respectively. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.13% at 3,136.62 points. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.17%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.35%. The consumer staples sector was up 0.42%, the real estate index gained 0.35% and the healthcare sub-index rose 0.12%. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.84% to 6,517.27, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.85% at 18,420.38. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.15%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.31% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 1.12%​. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.24%, while Japan's Nikkei index was up 1.46%. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.2166 per U.S. dollar, 0.12% weaker than the previous close of 7.2077. ** The largest percentage gainers on the main Shanghai Composite index were Fanli Digital Technology, up 10.09%, followed by Chengdu Haoneng Technology, gaining 10.04% and Qingdao Vland Biotech, up by 10.03%. ** The largest percentage losers were Kama, down 9.77%, followed by Hua Yuan Property, losing 7.895% and Shanghai Lingyun Industries Development, down by 7.821%. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were NetEase , which fell 4.04%, Kuaishou Technology, which lost 3.95% and Meituan, down by 3.82%. ($1 = 7.2163 Chinese yuan)

