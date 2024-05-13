Left Menu

Rulka Electricals IPO Price Band, Open and Close Dates Announced

Rulka Electricals, an electrical services company, is launching an initial public offering (IPO) on May 16. The offering includes 8.42 lakh fresh shares and 2.8 lakh shares for sale at Rs 223-235 per share. Funds raised will support the company's working capital and expansion plans. The IPO will close on May 21 and will be listed on the NSE's Emerge platform. Beeline Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager, and Bigshare Services is the registrar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 14:27 IST
Rulka Electricals IPO Price Band, Open and Close Dates Announced
  • Country:
  • India

Integrated electrical services company Rulka Electricals on Monday announced that its initial public offering will hit the markets on Thursday to raise over Rs 26 crore.

The Mumbai-headquartered company has fixed the price band for the issue at Rs 223-235 per share.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Rulka Electricals Ltd (REL) will open on May 16 and conclude on May 21. The shares of the firm will be listed on the NSE's SME platform Emerge, the company said in a statement.

The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of 8.42 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 2.8 lakh shares by selling shareholder Abhay Kantilal Shah HUF, with a face value of Rs 10 each through the book-building route.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 600 equity shares and in multiples thereof, it added.

The company intends to utilise the funds to meet its working capital requirement for expanding its business activities and for general corporate purposes and public offer expenses.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the sole book running lead manager, while Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue.

Incorporated in 2013, REL is a turn-key project contractor offering solutions for all types of electrical and firefighting turnkey projects. The company also offers electrical contracting services for all types of industrial plants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fi...

 India
3
India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

 India
4
Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024