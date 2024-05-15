Left Menu

QR Code Ticketing Revolutionizes Kolkata Metro Green Line, Attracting Over 1.3 Million Users

Over 13 lakh commuters opted for QR-coded tickets in the Sector Five-Sealdah and Esplanade-Howrah Maidan stretches of Kolkata Metro in the past one-and-a-half months, an official said.From April 1 to May 13, a total of 13,19,173 paper-based QR tickets had been sold from different ticket counters of Sector Five-Sealdah Green Line 1 and Esplanade-Howrah Maidan Green Line 2, Metro Railway spokesperson Kausik Mitra said on Tuesday.Additionally, commuters have embraced QR code-based tickets through the Metro Ride Kolkata app, leveraging smartphones for convenience.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-05-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 18:25 IST
Over 13 lakh commuters opted for QR-coded tickets in the Sector Five-Sealdah and Esplanade-Howrah Maidan stretches of Kolkata Metro in the past one-and-a-half months, an official said.

From April 1 to May 13, a total of 13,19,173 paper-based QR tickets had been sold from different ticket counters of Sector Five-Sealdah (Green Line 1) and Esplanade-Howrah Maidan (Green Line 2), Metro Railway spokesperson Kausik Mitra said on Tuesday.

Additionally, commuters have embraced QR code-based tickets through the 'Metro Ride Kolkata' app, leveraging smartphones for convenience. During this period, more than 9,300 such tickets were purchased via the app.

Mitra revealed that Metro Railways has earned over Rs 1.66 crore from the sale of paper-based QR tickets and over Rs 1.5 lakh from mobile-based QR tickets.

Since its launch on March 5, 2022, the 'Metro Ride Kolkata' app has been downloaded by over 4.79 lakh android users. Recently, the same app was made available for iOS users, with 4,700 downloads recorded from the Apple Play Store.

The Sector V station in the Sealdah-Sector V corridor caters to a large group of IT professionals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

