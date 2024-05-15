Left Menu

Netflix nears deal for NFL games, Bloomberg News reports

A potential deal will be the first time that Netflix has licensed the rights to one of the world's biggest sports leagues and also the first time it would show live football. The NFL plans to announce its 2024-25 schedule on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 19:14 IST
Netflix nears deal for NFL games, Bloomberg News reports

Netflix is finalizing a deal to buy exclusive rights to stream two National Football League (NFL) games on Christmas Day, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, doubling down on efforts to add more live programming on its streaming services.

The company will pay less than $150 million per game, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. A potential deal will be the first time that Netflix has licensed the rights to one of the world's biggest sports leagues and also the first time it would show live football.

The NFL plans to announce its 2024-25 schedule on Wednesday. Netflix and NFL did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Netflix has turned to live events and sports to retain users as streaming growth saturates in top market U.S. and also help build out its advertising business seen as a crucial driver of growth. It signed a more than $5 billion rights deal in January to be the exclusive home of World Wrestling Entertainment's RAW from 2025. It also live-streamed a tennis face-off between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz in March.

Still, the NFL potential would mark a new territory for the company that just last year suggested that it did not plan to compete for sports rights as it was hard to see a return on billions of dollars of investment in live sports. Its rivals, meanwhile, have pounced on rights to big sports leagues in recent years. Amazon Prime holds rights to Thursday Night Football and Apple TV+ hosts Friday Night Baseball and Major League Soccer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global
4
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024