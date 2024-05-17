Left Menu

Researchers break ground in quantum internet with surface acoustic wave

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 17-05-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 20:51 IST
Researchers break ground in quantum internet with surface acoustic wave
Representative Image.
  • Country:
  • United States

Scientists have achieved a breakthrough in the quest for a quantum internet using surface acoustic waves. In a new study published in Nature Communications, researchers from the University of Rochester's Institute of Optics and the Department of Physics and Astronomy detail a novel technique that pairs light and sound particles to convert information stored in quantum systems - known as qubits - into optical fields that can be transmitted over long distances.

Surface acoustic waves are vibrations that travel along the surface of materials, akin to ripples on a pond or tremors during an earthquake. These waves have a variety of applications - for instance, they are used in many of the electrical components of our phones. Now they are being used in quantum applications as well.

“In the last 10 years, surface acoustic waves have emerged as a good resource for quantum applications because the phonon, or individual particle of sound, couples very well to different systems,” says William Renninger, associate professor of optics and physics.

Traditionally, piezoelectric materials are used to access, manipulate and control surface acoustic waves to convert electricity into acoustic waves and vice versa. However, this method involves inserting mechanical fingers into the acoustic cavity, causing parasitic effects by scattering phonons, which need to be compensated for.

Renninger's team, however, took a less invasive approach - using light itself to manipulate the surface acoustic waves, shining light on the cavities and thus eliminating mechanical contact.

“We were able to strongly couple surface acoustic waves with light,” says Arjun Iyer, an optics PhD student and first author of the paper.

This novel yet powerful technique not only produces strong quantum coupling but also boasts simple fabrication, small size, and the capacity to handle large amounts of power.

This groundbreaking technique extends beyond the realm of quantum communication. It can be utilized in spectroscopy to explore material properties, as sensors, and to study condensed matter physics.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024