Apple Seeks Dismissal of DOJ's Monopoly Lawsuit

Apple has announced plans to request a U.S. judge dismiss the lawsuit filed by the Justice Department and 15 states, which accuses the company of monopolizing the smartphone market, impacting smaller rivals, and raising prices. Apple argues it faces strong competition and the claims lack merit.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 23:21 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Apple said Tuesday it plans to ask a U.S. judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Justice Department and 15 states in March that alleged the iPhone maker monopolized the smartphone market, hurt smaller rivals and drove up prices.

In a letter to U.S. District Judge Julien X. Neals, Apple said "far from being a monopolist, Apple faces fierce competition from well-established rivals, and the complaint fails to allege that Apple has the ability to charge supra-competitive prices or restrict output in the alleged smartphone markets."

Apple said the complaint should be dismissed on a number of grounds.

