Starlink Outage Affects Thousands: SpaceX Scrambles for Solution

Elon Musk's Starlink services are down for 41,393 users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com on Tuesday.

"We are currently in a network outage and are actively implementing a solution," Starlink said. SpaceX's Starlink, which owns around 60% of the roughly 7,500 satellites orbiting earth, is dominant in the satellite internet sphere.

