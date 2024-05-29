Starlink Outage Affects Thousands: SpaceX Scrambles for Solution
Elon Musk's Starlink services experienced a significant outage affecting 41,393 users, as reported by Downdetector.com. SpaceX's Starlink, with around 60% of the 7,500 satellites in orbit, dominates the satellite internet market. The company is currently working to resolve the network issue.
Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2024 07:41 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 07:41 IST
Elon Musk's Starlink services are down for 41,393 users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com on Tuesday.
"We are currently in a network outage and are actively implementing a solution," Starlink said. SpaceX's Starlink, which owns around 60% of the roughly 7,500 satellites orbiting earth, is dominant in the satellite internet sphere.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
