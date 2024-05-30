Innodisk Unveils Revolutionary Edge AI Solutions at Computex 2024

Innodisk, a leading global AI solution provider, is showcasing its comprehensive new products at Computex 2024 with a focus on edge AI. Key highlights include the industry's pioneering CXL 2.0 memory expansion, E3.S SSD, and innovative MIPI over Type-C camera technology for machine vision. Live demonstrations of smart manufacturing PPE recognition and intelligent people tracking will emphasize Innodisk's custom edge AI capabilities. This event also unveils Innodisk's new brand vision, ''Architect Intelligence,'' bringing out its commitment to building intelligent solutions with global partners.

Expanding Industrial Product Lines to Meet AI and Edge Serve Standards Reliable and high-performance memory and storage are essential for AI and edge computing, particularly as edge servers evolve and demand high data throughput and resilience in extreme environments. This year at Computex, Innodisk will unveil the industry's first industrial-grade CXL 2.0 memory expansion for high scalability. Additionally, Innodisk is staying ahead of the curve by launching DDR5 LPCAMM2 and DDR5-8800 MRDIMM memory, both adhering to JEDEC's advanced standards.[1] The showcase will further feature the award-winning E1.S Gen4 SSD series alongside wide-temperature SSDs tailored for edge servers, such as the E1.S/E3.S, available in various form factors. The range also includes 16TB high-capacity SSDs designed to meet evolving storage needs.

Further, Innodisk's recent focus on embedded camera modules for AI machine vision development is also crucial for advancing edge AI applications. Debuting at Computex, the innovative ''MIPI over Type-C'' camera technology converts signal through exclusive adapter board design and enhances platform compatibility, significantly extending the length of MIPI camera cables. This unlocks applications in areas such as autonomous mobile robots (AMR) and shared mobility. Innodisk will also display a full range of camera module products for USB and MIPI interfaces. AI in Action: Smart Cities and Industrial Applications Beyond industrial modules, Innodisk integrates AI computing technologies with software, hardware, and third-party technologies to create various edge AI solutions. At Computex, Innodisk will introduce ''InnoTracking,'' a smart people-tracking solution capable of accurately identifying and tracking specific individuals across multiple cameras and timeframes, enhancing public safety in cities, financial institutions, entertainment venues, and retail spaces.

Under the simultaneous trends of ESG and industrial automation, worker safety in hazardous environments becomes a crucial focus for enterprises. Innodisk's PPE recognition solution uses an FPGA platform to process real-time images from four cameras simultaneously, ensuring workers maintain adherence to safety protocols. In case of violations, the system promptly notifies supervisors with detailed information to initiate appropriate responses. Moreover, Innodisk also collaborates with Network Optix, a premier enterprise video platform provider for security, transportation, and wide varieties of smart spaces solutions, to enrich user experiences of this solution.

The ''iCAP Air'' air quality management solution addresses ESG requirements by combining patented air quality detection technology with sensors, edge servers, cloud management interfaces, and IoT ventilation controllers. This solution is suitable for smart factories and healthcare facilities, enabling real-time intelligent decision-making.

''Architect Intelligence'' – Innodisk's Brand Strategy for the AI Era With nearly two decades in the industry, Innodisk has elevated its brand and become a global leader in product technology. The new ''Architect Intelligence'' concept aligns with Innodisk's edge AI strategy, emphasizing the practical implementation of AI at the industrial edge. Under this concept, Innodisk integrates various product lines into nine intelligent series, each represented by diverse colors, symbolizing the limitless potential of AI applications and Innodisk's innovative spirit. Furthermore, these colored blocks represent the flexibility of solutions and collaborative effort to architect AI solutions with customers. See the future of edge AI in actions! Visit Innodisk at Booth J0110, Hall 1, 1F, Nangang Exhibition Center from June 4th to 7th to explore more.

[1] JEDEC standards are subject to change during and after the development process, including disapproval by the JEDEC Board of Directors.

