Agnikul Cosmos to Revolutionize Satellite Launching with Agnibaan Rocket
Chennai-based start-up Agnikul Cosmos aims to start commercial satellite launches next year following the successful test of its Agnibaan rocket. CEO Srinath Ravichandran highlighted the 3D-printed engines and custom launch vehicles as key innovations. The team is now focused on mastering multiple engine firing and stage separation for future orbital missions.
Following the triumphant test flight of its Agnibaan rocket, Chennai-based space start-up Agnikul Cosmos is gearing up to commence satellite launches by next year. CEO Srinath Ravichandran, in an interview with PTI, emphasized that their 3D-printed semi-cryogenic engines alongside customized launch vehicles can provide rapid turnaround for clients.
''We are targeting the commercial orbital launch of the Agnibaan rocket by the end of this financial year or the early part of the next,'' Ravichandran stated. The successful test flight on May 30 marked a significant milestone despite previous failed attempts.
Engineered at the IIT Madras Research Park, co-founders Moin SPM and Prof. Satyanarayanan Chakravarthy, along with women engineers Saraniya Periaswamy and Umamaheswari. K, were integral to this accomplishment. The Agnibaan SOrTeD, noted for its numerous firsts, now transitions to mastering multiple engine firings and stage separation for its upcoming orbital missions.
