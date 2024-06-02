Left Menu

Agnikul Cosmos to Revolutionize Satellite Launching with Agnibaan Rocket

Chennai-based start-up Agnikul Cosmos aims to start commercial satellite launches next year following the successful test of its Agnibaan rocket. CEO Srinath Ravichandran highlighted the 3D-printed engines and custom launch vehicles as key innovations. The team is now focused on mastering multiple engine firing and stage separation for future orbital missions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 19:17 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Following the triumphant test flight of its Agnibaan rocket, Chennai-based space start-up Agnikul Cosmos is gearing up to commence satellite launches by next year. CEO Srinath Ravichandran, in an interview with PTI, emphasized that their 3D-printed semi-cryogenic engines alongside customized launch vehicles can provide rapid turnaround for clients.

''We are targeting the commercial orbital launch of the Agnibaan rocket by the end of this financial year or the early part of the next,'' Ravichandran stated. The successful test flight on May 30 marked a significant milestone despite previous failed attempts.

Engineered at the IIT Madras Research Park, co-founders Moin SPM and Prof. Satyanarayanan Chakravarthy, along with women engineers Saraniya Periaswamy and Umamaheswari. K, were integral to this accomplishment. The Agnibaan SOrTeD, noted for its numerous firsts, now transitions to mastering multiple engine firings and stage separation for its upcoming orbital missions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

