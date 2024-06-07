Amazon Acquires MX Player Assets in Multi-Million Dollar Deal

US technology giant Amazon has inked an agreement to acquire select assets from Times Internet's MX Player in a deal valued between $80 million and $100 million, according to reliable sources.

MX Player ranks among the top three video players in India and is listed in the top 50 Android apps for usage in the country, according to data from Similarweb.

The transaction, which was finalized earlier this week, stipulates that some senior MX Player officials will migrate to Amazon. Times Internet, which acquired MX Player for $140 million in 2018, has not commented on the deal. Amazon confirmed the acquisition, expressing its aim to enhance its Prime Video and miniTV services for Indian audiences.

