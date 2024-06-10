Left Menu

U.S. Stocks Slide Ahead of Key Inflation Data and Fed Meeting

U.S. stock indexes dipped on Monday as investors exhibited caution before the release of crucial inflation data and a Federal Reserve meeting this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all opened lower, reflecting market apprehension over potential central bank policy changes.

Updated: 10-06-2024 19:06 IST
U.S. stocks indexes edged lower on Monday as investors grew cautious ahead of key inflation data and a Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for this week, looking for hints on the central bank's policy-easing stance this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.09 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 38,784.90.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.77 points, or 0.11%, at 5,341.22, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 49.68 points, or 0.29%, to 17,083.45 at the opening bell.

