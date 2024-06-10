U.S. Stocks Slide Ahead of Key Inflation Data and Fed Meeting
Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 19:06 IST
U.S. stocks indexes edged lower on Monday as investors grew cautious ahead of key inflation data and a Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for this week, looking for hints on the central bank's policy-easing stance this year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.09 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 38,784.90.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.77 points, or 0.11%, at 5,341.22, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 49.68 points, or 0.29%, to 17,083.45 at the opening bell.
