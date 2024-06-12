Left Menu

EU Chamber Advocates for Proportional and Transparent Tariffs

The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China emphasized the need for tariffs to be levied proportionately and with transparency, aligning with WTO rules. Highlighting the urgency for solutions, the Chamber pointed out that trade imbalances between Europe and China must be addressed, especially those conflicting with free and fair trade principles.

Updated: 12-06-2024 18:37 IST
  China

The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China said on Wednesday it believes that if tariffs are to be levied, it should be done proportionately and in a manner that is both transparent and consistent with WTO rules.

"The provisional announcement of tariffs underlines the urgency of finding solutions to the very real imbalances in the commercial relationship between Europe and China, in particular if such imbalances arise from factors not reconcilable with the principles of free and fair trade," the Chamber said.

