Legacy of Innovation: Lynn Conway's Journey in Microchip Design

Lynn Conway, a pioneering force in microchip design and a trans rights advocate, has died at the age of 86. Her passing was announced by the University of Michigan, where she was a revered faculty member before retiring in 1998.

"She overcame so much, but she didn't spend her life being angry about the past," remarked Valeria Bertacco, professor of computer science and U-M vice provost. Conway, alongside Carver Mead of Caltech, developed a revolutionary method for microchip design in the 1970s.

Diane Gherson, former senior vice president of human resources at IBM, expressed regret for past discrimination. Conway's seminal work continues to shape the computing industry, earning her posthumous recognition and vindication.

