Left Menu

LRQA Unveils Groundbreaking EiQ Platform at NRF 2024 Singapore

At NRF 2024 Retail Show in Singapore, LRQA showcased its innovative EiQ platform, engaging with industry leaders and exploring future retail trends. This event highlighted the platform's role in compliance with emerging ESG legislation and its transformative potential for the retail industry.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 20-06-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 10:14 IST
LRQA Unveils Groundbreaking EiQ Platform at NRF 2024 Singapore
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Singapore

At the recent NRF 2024 Retail Show held in Singapore, LRQA made a significant impact by presenting its state-of-the-art EiQ platform, positioning itself at the forefront of retail technology advancements.

The event gathered top industry leaders, innovators, and influencers, serving as a hub for discussing the latest retail trends and technologies. It provided a fertile ground for networking and knowledge-sharing.

LRQA seized this opportunity to engage with industry professionals, potential clients, and partners, leading to insightful conversations about future retail. JP Stevenson, Director of ESG Analytics, highlighted the EiQ platform's role in aiding retailers to comply with emerging ESG due diligence legislation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Tech: The Crucial Role of ICT and Financial Development in Environmental Health

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024