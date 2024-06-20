LRQA Unveils Groundbreaking EiQ Platform at NRF 2024 Singapore
At NRF 2024 Retail Show in Singapore, LRQA showcased its innovative EiQ platform, engaging with industry leaders and exploring future retail trends. This event highlighted the platform's role in compliance with emerging ESG legislation and its transformative potential for the retail industry.
At the recent NRF 2024 Retail Show held in Singapore, LRQA made a significant impact by presenting its state-of-the-art EiQ platform, positioning itself at the forefront of retail technology advancements.
The event gathered top industry leaders, innovators, and influencers, serving as a hub for discussing the latest retail trends and technologies. It provided a fertile ground for networking and knowledge-sharing.
LRQA seized this opportunity to engage with industry professionals, potential clients, and partners, leading to insightful conversations about future retail. JP Stevenson, Director of ESG Analytics, highlighted the EiQ platform's role in aiding retailers to comply with emerging ESG due diligence legislation.
