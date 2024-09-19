TECNO and MediaTek Launch Joint AI Lab to Revolutionize Smartphone Technology

TECNO and MediaTek have inaugurated a collaborative AI laboratory in Shenzhen, marking a significant milestone in their shared venture to push the frontiers of artificial intelligence (AI) in smartphone technology. This partnership aims to accelerate the integration and application of AI in smart terminals, fostering a more intuitive and dynamic mobile user experience in emerging markets globally.

According to TECNO's General Manager of the TECNO TEX AI Center, Mr. Shi Tuanwei, AI technology is poised to lead the next wave of innovation in smartphone development. The new AI laboratory will focus on cutting-edge applications like large language models, AI assistants, and intelligent imaging, aiming to deliver enhanced AI-powered services and products to the masses.

MediaTek's Deputy General Manager of Computing and AI Technology Business Unit, Dr. Lu Zhongli, emphasized the transformative potential of generative AI and multimodal intelligence. With TECNO's expertise in algorithms and MediaTek's robust computing capabilities, the AI lab seeks to redefine the smartphone experience by advancing edge AI technologies and creating a comprehensive AI ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)