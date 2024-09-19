TECNO and MediaTek Launch Joint AI Lab to Revolutionize Smartphone Technology
TECNO and MediaTek have launched a joint AI laboratory in Shenzhen, signaling a significant stride in their alliance to advance AI in mobile technology. The lab will focus on innovative applications and provide optimized solutions for edge deployment of AI, enhancing the mobile experience for users in global emerging markets.
TECNO and MediaTek have inaugurated a collaborative AI laboratory in Shenzhen, marking a significant milestone in their shared venture to push the frontiers of artificial intelligence (AI) in smartphone technology. This partnership aims to accelerate the integration and application of AI in smart terminals, fostering a more intuitive and dynamic mobile user experience in emerging markets globally.
According to TECNO's General Manager of the TECNO TEX AI Center, Mr. Shi Tuanwei, AI technology is poised to lead the next wave of innovation in smartphone development. The new AI laboratory will focus on cutting-edge applications like large language models, AI assistants, and intelligent imaging, aiming to deliver enhanced AI-powered services and products to the masses.
MediaTek's Deputy General Manager of Computing and AI Technology Business Unit, Dr. Lu Zhongli, emphasized the transformative potential of generative AI and multimodal intelligence. With TECNO's expertise in algorithms and MediaTek's robust computing capabilities, the AI lab seeks to redefine the smartphone experience by advancing edge AI technologies and creating a comprehensive AI ecosystem.
